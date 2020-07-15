The Range Rover hit the market 50 years ago, beginning an unlikely journey from utilitarian, two-door farm hand to four-door luxury superstardom. For 2021, the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport guises get some special editions, a couple of new features, and some slightly higher prices. We told you last month about the Range Rover Fifty Edition, but now it has been announced for the U.S. market, and there are more editions besides that one to celebrate with.

Two new features for next year's Range Rover are a Spotify app developed to work with the Touch Pro Duo infotainment that can automatically resume playing from another device, and optional PM2.5 Cabin Air Ionization that can filter particulate matter of less than 2.5 micrometers.

The engine lineup carries over for the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, starting with a single diesel reserved for the HSE trim, the 3.0-liter TD6 V6 with 254 hp and 443 lb-ft. On the gas-powered side, the P360 3.0-liter mild-hybrid inline six-cylinder comes in outputs of either 355 hp and 365 pound-feet of torque, or 395 hp and 405 lb-ft. Above that, the P400e plug-in hybrid combines a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with an electric motor for a combined output of 398 hp and 472 lb-ft. At the top, the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 delivers outputs of either 518 hp and 461 lb-ft as the P525, or 557 hp and 516 lb-ft as the P565 for the Range Rover. The top V8 on the Sport SVR models makes 575 horsepower and 516 lb-ft.

Pricing begins at $93,295 for the base 2021 Range Rover. Small price bumps range from the $1,100 added to the MSRP for the base model to $1,500 added to the SVAutobiography LWB, which will start at $211,000.

Here's a recap of the Fifty and a look at what else is coming from JLR:

Range Rover

• The Range Rover SVAutobiography Fifty Edition commemorates the jubilee, limited to 1,970 examples. Available in standard and long wheelbase versions, the Fifty Edition's color palette is restricted to four standard shades, but Special Vehicle Operations will also offer three solid Heritage colors that could be had on the original Range Rover: Bahama Gold, Davos White, and Tuscan Blue. Outside, the Fifty gets an Auric Atlas hue applied to the grille surround, bumper, side vent accents, tailgate finisher, and Autobiography badge, along with "Fifty" lettering designed by Range Rover lead designer Gerry McGovern. The model offers two 22-inch forged wheels in a split, five-spoke design, the snazzier one finished in gloss black with a diamond turned finish. A plaque reading "1 of 1970" joins plenty of "Fifty" badging inside.

It only offers the 557-horsepower version of the automaker's 5.0-liter supercharged V8. The special edition starts at $149,795 in short-wheelbase trim after the $1,295 destination charge, $4,000 more than the standard Autobiography SWB.

• The 2021 Range Rover HSE Westminster Edition: Choosing a 2021 Range Rover HSE with either a six- or eight-cylinder gas engine means getting the new HSE Westminster Edition. The trim fits either the 395-hp 3.0-liter inline-six cylinder mild hybrid, or the 518-hp 5.0-liter supercharged V8, with wheels upgraded to 21 inches in split seven-spoke design. It starts at $104,795 for the six-cylinder, $5,500 above the HSE fitted with the 3.0-liter diesel.

• The SVAutobiography Dynamic Black Edition takes the usual Black Pack option much further. This one is dressed in Santorini Black Metallic with Narvik Black gloss accents in places like the grille, front bumper, and lower air intake. The 22-inch forged gloss black wheels hide black brake calipers. The interior's finished in Ebony quilted leather and Pimento cross-stitching. Starting at $184,295, it only comes on the short wheelbase.

Range Rover Sport

The Sport receives the same kind of special edition and personalization love:

• The Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition gets a carbon fiber hood with an exposed carbon center section, carbon fiber grille, front bumper insert surrounds and vent surrounds, mirror covers, and tailgate finisher. Under the hood, the engine cover comes in the weaved stuff. The package rests on a set of 22-inch forged wheels in gloss black. Inside, the steering wheel shows off carbon finishing. Powered by the top-flight 5.0-liter supercharged V8 with 575 hp and 516 lb-ft, the SVR Carbon Edition starts at $131,295, a $14,500 premium over the standard SVR.

Also with the SV division, the six-strong color palette for 2020 gets thrown out for an eight-strong palette next year, consisting of: Amethyst Grey-Purple, Constellation Blue, Icy White, Ionian Silver, Petrolix Blue, Sanguinello Orange, Sunset Gold, and Tourmaline Brown. In the standard paint range, Hakuba Silver replaces Indus Silver, and Lantau Bronze joins the offerings.

• The HSE Silver Edition applies Shadow Atlas to the front grille surround, hood vent inserts, door handles, and Range Rover lettering. Wheels are a 21-inch split five-spoke in gloss black with a diamond turned finish. The TD6 diesel can only be only had with the HSE Silver Edition, but both inline-sixes are on the menu as well. The model starts at $79,795 when fitted with the 355-hp inline-six.

The Range Rover Sport picks up the optional Cabin Air Ionization, and Blind Spot Assist with Close Vehicle Sensing can be checked off as a standalone option next year.

Pricing starts at $70,795 after destination, which is $850 more than in 2021.

