Hennessey's Ford Ranger VelociRaptor makes 360 hp and 440 lb-ft

Hennessey's Ford Ranger-based VelociRaptor has somehow managed to pick up quite a bit more power on its way to production. Last we heard when it was first announced, the off-road specialist would have 350 horsepower and 385 pound-feet of torque. But the actual production version delivers a lot more – 360 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque.
That's enough gumption to push the lifted machine from 0-60 in just 4.9 seconds, which is more than 2 seconds quicker than the stock Ranger, and through the quarter-mile in 13.9 seconds at 101 miles per hour. It's also quicker than a stock fullsize Ford Raptor, which Hennessey is happy to demonstrate on video. See below for that.
Those power gains come courtesy of a less restrictive exhaust system and recalibrated ECU tuning. But there's more to the story than horsepower. Hennessey bolts on a four-inch lift kit to help clear BFG Mud Terrain TA KM2 tires mounted on 18-inch wheels. That's the standard Stage 1 suspension package, but upgrades are available to further boost the Ranger VelociRaptor's off-road capabilities.
A brand-new Ranger VelociRaptor costs $64,950 including the base pickup from Ford. If a buyer supplies a donor truck, the upgrade package from Hennessey costs $19,950 plus shipping. Only 500 are planned for 2019, and each will be covered by a 3 year or 36,000-mile warranty.
