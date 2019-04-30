Official

Hennessey's Ford Ranger VelociRaptor makes 360 hp and 440 lb-ft

The truck celebrates its production status with a Raptor drag race

Apr 30th 2019 at 12:40PM
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck front three-quarter
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck climbing a hill
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck cllimbing
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck cresting a hill
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck with lights on
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck profile
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck at speed
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck off-road driving
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck off-road
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck with dust trails
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck front
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck rear
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor off-road pickup truck
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck sunset
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck at dusk
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck beauty shot
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck with sunset
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck with lights on
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck taillights
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck off-road
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck with sun setting
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck rear three-quarter
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck rear three-quarter
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck with sun setting behind
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck front three-quarter
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck rear three-quarter
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck front beauty shot
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck rear beauty shot
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck front
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck wheel
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck profile
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck grille
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck wheels
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck badge
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck tailgate
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck taillight
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck tailgate badge
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck emblem
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck detail
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck plaque
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck interior
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck seats
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck headrest
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck engine overhead
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
  • Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor
  • Ford Ranger Hennessey VelociRaptor pickup truck engine
  • Image Credit: Hennessey
Hennessey's Ford Ranger-based VelociRaptor has somehow managed to pick up quite a bit more power on its way to production. Last we heard when it was first announced, the off-road specialist would have 350 horsepower and 385 pound-feet of torque. But the actual production version delivers a lot more – 360 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque.

That's enough gumption to push the lifted machine from 0-60 in just 4.9 seconds, which is more than 2 seconds quicker than the stock Ranger, and through the quarter-mile in 13.9 seconds at 101 miles per hour. It's also quicker than a stock fullsize Ford Raptor, which Hennessey is happy to demonstrate on video. See below for that.



Those power gains come courtesy of a less restrictive exhaust system and recalibrated ECU tuning. But there's more to the story than horsepower. Hennessey bolts on a four-inch lift kit to help clear BFG Mud Terrain TA KM2 tires mounted on 18-inch wheels. That's the standard Stage 1 suspension package, but upgrades are available to further boost the Ranger VelociRaptor's off-road capabilities.

A brand-new Ranger VelociRaptor costs $64,950 including the base pickup from Ford. If a buyer supplies a donor truck, the upgrade package from Hennessey costs $19,950 plus shipping. Only 500 are planned for 2019, and each will be covered by a 3 year or 36,000-mile warranty.
Ford Ranger Information

Ford Ranger
