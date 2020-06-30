Aftermarket companies are just as eager to get their hands on the new Ford Bronco as off-roading enthusiasts. American tuner Hennessey has already announced plans to offer a catalog of parts for the upcoming SUV.

If Hennessey knows more about the hotly-anticipated Bronco than the rest of the world, it's not showing it. It stopped short of releasing images of the components it will offer, and additional information (like pricing) hasn't been made public. Instead, it added a page to its official website that explains it will sell "high-performance and extreme off-road upgrades" for the Bronco including a high-flow air induction system, an intercooler, a stainless steel exhaust system, larger off-road tires and wheels, suspension parts, and "so much more."

We're looking forward to browsing through the catalog, because Hennessey is one of the most respected names in the world of aftermarket performance. Its earlier builds include a 775-horsepower F-150, a 1,200-horsepower Mustang, and, for those seeking a tamer rig, a 360-horsepower Ranger VelociRaptor. And, trying to find a bone-stock Jeep Wrangler on American roads strongly suggests the two- and four-door variants of the Bronco will lend themselves well to various degrees of customization. For many owners, it's part of the experience.

Hennessey won't be alone in its quest to help enthusiasts build a unique Bronco, and we're expecting to see an avalanche of aftermarket parts in the coming weeks. Off-roading is massively popular, so the Bronco will be the star of the 2021 SEMA show (assuming it's not canceled, like most car events in 2020). And, as we previously reported, Ford wants to have over 150 accessories available for the model from the get-go via its dealer network.

After numerous delays, Ford will finally introduce the next-generation Bronco online on July 13. Sales will begin shortly after, and the off-roader will start appearing in showrooms nationwide before the end of 2020.

