Hennessey Performance has been upgrading Ford F-150s for years, both in V6 and V8 specifications. Its latest model, the 2020 Ford F-150 Hennessey Venom 775, has the privilege of being the most powerful example the company has yet to offer with 775 horsepower. In the current Hennessey line-up, the next most potent F-150s make 758 horses.

Hennessey doesn't specifically highlight where the extra ponies come from, but it's likely some small changes to tuning. We say that because the parts list for the powertrain is basically the same as the less powerful supercharged V8 F-150s Hennessey sells. Upgrades include a 2.9-liter supercharger, upgraded fuel system and injectors, an air-to-water intercooler, cat-back exhaust, high-flow intake and a tune using Hennessey's engine management. Hennessey says it will get to 60 mph in 4 seconds and finish the quarter-mile in 12.1 seconds.

Besides engine upgrades, the Venom 775 gets suspension and braking changes. Front brakes are changed to Brembo 15.1-inch drilled rotors with six-piston calipers. The truck is raised six inches. It all rides on 20-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch tires.

Visually, an off-road bumper with LED lights is fitted, along with custom graphics. Badging adorns each truck inside and out. There's also a serial number plaque inside, and only 100 Venom 775s will be built.

The entire package costs $53,500 installed, plus the price of the truck. Available as options, which are shown on the truck in the photos, are power running boards for $2,950, a rear off-road bumper for $2,450, a hood with intake scoop for $5,950, and a leather and suede interior for $4,950. If it sounds worth it to you, you'll need to get in touch with the exclusive dealer of this Hennessey F-150: Brown Lee Ford in Morrison, Tenn.