Ford released an official teaser of the 2021 F-150 pickup on Facebook Monday, giving us perhaps the cleanest look we've gotten of the Blue Oval's new half-ton moneymaker.

"Clear your schedules," the post says. "You're going to want to see the reveal of the all-new F-150 — the toughest, most productive F-150 ever, and targeted to be the most powerful light duty full-size pickup."

The new pickup will be unveiled to the public Thursday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. EDT, via a live stream on multiple platforms, including this embedded YouTube feed:

While this may be the best official look we've gotten so far, it's still not much. The overhead shot shows what appears to be a SuperCrew model in either Platinum or Limited guise, based on the presence of four individual, chrome-finished door handles.

The only truly distinguishable exterior element visible here is the hood, which features a fairly pronounced power bulge. There's no sign of any intake elements, real or otherwise, at least on the top of the hood. In a previous teaser, we got a glimpse of the new truck's C-shaped headlights, which have also appeared with minimal camouflage on Ford's roadgoing prototypes.