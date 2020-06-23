Ford released an official teaser of the 2021 F-150 pickup on Facebook Monday, giving us perhaps the cleanest look we've gotten of the Blue Oval's new half-ton moneymaker.
"Clear your schedules," the post says. "You're going to want to see the reveal of the all-new F-150 — the toughest, most productive F-150 ever, and targeted to be the most powerful light duty full-size pickup."
The new pickup will be unveiled to the public Thursday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. EDT, via a live stream on multiple platforms, including this embedded YouTube feed:
While this may be the best official look we've gotten so far, it's still not much. The overhead shot shows what appears to be a SuperCrew model in either Platinum or Limited guise, based on the presence of four individual, chrome-finished door handles.
The only truly distinguishable exterior element visible here is the hood, which features a fairly pronounced power bulge. There's no sign of any intake elements, real or otherwise, at least on the top of the hood. In a previous teaser, we got a glimpse of the new truck's C-shaped headlights, which have also appeared with minimal camouflage on Ford's roadgoing prototypes.
An overhauled interior and over-the-air updates are expected to be baked into the new F-150. Spy photos have shown a digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen in the new pickup, and rumor has it that a fold-flat passenger seat will be offered for those who need a little extra sleeping space for longer hauls.
Ford was forced to delay the launch of its flagship due to the logistics nightmares brought on by the global coronavirus pandemic. Buyers originally expected to be able to place orders for the new F-150 as early as mid-June, but that date has reportedly been pushed back to July 15 (one month later than the initial June 15 target) at the earliest, with deliveries likely beginning in late fall.
