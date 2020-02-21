Not a week seems to go by lately without multiple Ford truck revelations, and the latest comes courtesy of a new set of spy photos depicting the 2021 Ford F-150's updated interior.

From these shots, we can see that the general shape of the dashboard remains relatively unchanged, but the stuff crammed into it is definitely getting some revision. Based on the prototypes we've seen photographed over the past few weeks, we're guessing this yet another Platinum model, so keep that in mind in terms of feature content.

We'll start with the main event: the infotainment screen. This new unit is pushed just about to the edges of its available real estate. We can see that it's running the latest version of Sync, which is no surprise at all, and mercifully it appears that Ford retained physical volume and tuning dials. You'll find both controls beneath the screen, where they are on the current model.