Ford will officially unveil the 2021 F-150 via a live stream on June 25, company representatives confirmed Friday, putting to rest rumors of further delays as manufacturing operations in Michigan restart in the wake of coronavirus-related shutdowns. The unveiling will take place at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

The next-generation F-150 is expected to be offered in both hybrid and battery-electric variants, though both may be introduced later in the new truck's life cycle. The interior has also been at least partially spied in the wild, showing off a new, all-digital cluster and redesigned dashboard.

BAM! The all-new Ford F-150 will be revealed on Thursday, June 25 at 8 pm ET. #BuiltFordTough #FordF150 pic.twitter.com/oO6NLZ99Vo — Mike Levine (@mrlevine) May 29, 2020

This online introduction is good news for potential buyers who originally expected to be able to place orders for the new F-150 as early as mid-June. Previous hints as to the F-150 production restart came largely from industry insiders. From that report, we learned that Ford will tentatively open F-150 ordering July 15 (one month later than the initial June 15 target). Assembly is expected to begin on Oct. 12 at the Dearborn Truck Plant and Nov. 9 at the Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri.

As a result, customers should not expect deliveries until late fall at the very earliest, and even that may be optimistic as those dates are still based on leaked information, rather than any official confirmation from Ford.

Ford initially shut down North American manufacturing in March. Michigan lifted restrictions on the manufacturing industry on May 18, at which point limited operations began at Ford's Dearborn facility. Work was halted at both Dearborn and the company's Chicago assembly plant after workers at both tested positive for COVID-19 after production resumed.

We've yet to hear any updates to Ford's plans to unveil the new Bronco SUV and smaller Bronco Sport. Both were originally planned to be revealed in mid-March, ahead of the company's flagship pickup.