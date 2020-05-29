In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder and Associate Editor Byron Hurd. The big news this week is the new Mustang Mach 1 that Ford teased as a new track toy. John has been driving a Subaru Outback alongside their long-term Forester. Byron has been enjoying a Jeep Gladiator. Greg has been piloting a Toyota Corolla Hatchback as well as a new Highlander.
Greg tries to stump the other editors with some automotive trivia — see if you can answer (no cheating) in the comments section below. Then they talk about car movies they've been watching during quarantine and their favorite orphan car brands. Finally, they help a listener in The Netherlands pick a new electric crossover.
Got any automotive trivia questions you want to hear on the podcast? Some (in)famous figure in the industry, a random fact about a car or a brand, racing history ... it can be straightforward or totally off-the-wall. Send those — along with your Spend My Money requests — to Podcast@Autoblog.com.
Autoblog Podcast #629
Get The Podcast
- iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is coming
- Cars we're driving
- Subaru Outback vs. Forester
- Jeep Gladiator
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Toyota Highlander
- Automotive trivia
- Side topic: remember this guy?
- Best car movies for quarantine
- Best orphan brands
- Spend My Money: EV crossovers
Feedback
- Email – Podcast@Autoblog.com
- Review the show on iTunes
Related Video: