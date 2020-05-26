The Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class may have just been updated for the 2020 model year, but a completely fresh crossover is already on the horizon. Mercedes’ hot-selling compact crossover hasn’t been spied in its next-gen form before, so these spy shots are the first we’re seeing of the vehicle.

Camouflage and cladding is piled fairly high, and we can tell it’s still in the early phases of test mule development. However, there are a few things that stand out. This GLC looks incrementally larger and longer than the one for sale today. Those overhangs appear to hang a little longer, and the wheelbase appears to stretch a hair more than the current GLC. Cars growing shouldn’t come as any surprise to folks these days. A larger footprint means more cargo volume and more legroom. Both dimensions are extremely important in a crossover, especially in a segment as tough and crowded as this one. Mercedes just has to walk a fine line so as not to encroach on the slightly larger GLE-Class crossover.

When it comes to the actual exterior design, we can’t be sure of what’s going on here. The car is a traditional crossover shape and appears to resemble that of a GLC, but it’s rather generic looking with all the camouflage covering up distinctive lines and shapes. One notable aspect is its noticeably long hood that’s long to the point of being slightly awkward in the profile shot. Though, it’s impossible to judge such a thing when Mercedes is intentionally trying to deceive with camouflage. The grille is completely cloaked, and it’s not wearing a set of production lights either. Mercedes seems to be staying the course with the rear end shape, too.

We imagine this crossover will adopt interior tech similar to the next-gen C-Class interior that we’ve already spied. It’ll likely get the large, new MBUX screen and touch capacitive controls, but feature a unique dash design that’s more fitting to a crossover. Expect a fully digital instrument cluster to go along with the large infotainment touchscreen, too.

Since Mercedes released the mid-cycle refresh for the current GLC for the 2020 model year, we expect this crossover is still another 2-3 years out. Expect to see more spy shots in varying levels of dress up, but the redesigned GLC won’t launch for some time yet.

