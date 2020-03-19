Some compact luxury crossovers can seem like cynically created cash cows, seemingly thrown together using parts from sportier cars or fancier SUVs its makers produced first (and would rather be making). The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class is not one of them. It looks, feels and drives like a fully realized member of the Mercedes family. Its styling, despite being subtly updated for 2020, looks like it belongs to the car it was designed for, rather than a corporate face being slapped onto an otherwise generic shape. The interior, though not of the latest Mercedes design trend, is nevertheless handsome to behold, luxurious to touch and technologically advanced thanks to an infusion of the new MBUX interface and features for 2020.

Admittedly, there are roomier vehicles in the segment. There are cheaper ones, too. However, the GLC's well-rounded nature, well-balanced driving experience and genuinely luxurious interior help justify that cost. There's value in quality. There's also something to be said for variety, as the GLC also offers an abundance of options to ensure customization and four engine choices that include the bread-and-butter turbo four-cylinder, an enhanced-for-2020 plug-in hybrid and the bonkers, V8-powered AMG GLC 63. There's a little something excellent for everyone.

What's new for 2020?

The GLC gets its first comprehensive update since it debuted for 2016. The GLC 300 gets a more powerful 2.0-liter inline-four (up 14 horsepower) and the next-generation 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. The GLC 43 also gets a 23-hp boost. The GLC 350e plug-in hybrid gets a bigger battery pack that brings with it more range and quicker acceleration.

The exterior of all versions has been tweaked rather imperceptibly, but it's the interior that gets the bigger update. The design is the same, classy place it's always been, but the fitment of Mercedes' latest MBUX tech interface as standard results in a bigger display stuck to the dash and a square, leather-like touchpad in place of the old glossy plastic pad hovering over a rotary wheel. You can also now fit a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument panel, while all of the latest Mercedes tech advancements that go with MBUX like wireless charging and augmented video for the navigation system are available as well. The optional adaptive cruise control has also been "upgraded" with automated responses to speed limit signs and GPS input. You can thankfully turn it off (see Safety section).







What's the GLC's interior and in-car technology like?

It may not have the current Mercedes aesthetic on display in the new GLB-Class, but newer doesn't necessarily mean better. The GLC cabin remains special with its broad, waterfall-like center console of real wood trim, high-end switchgear and snazzy rotary airvents. The standard MBTex vinyl upholstery will fool your friends into thinking it's the real stuff – distinctively, you can even get it colorful hues. The AMG models add Dynamica faux suede upholstery and red seatbelts, but like every GLC, you can upgrade to real leather.

Adding to the ambience a bit for 2020 is the addition of the MBUX tech interface. The central display is now a standard 10.25 inches and the instrument panel can be upgraded from its traditional gauge pack (speedo, tach, trip computer) to an all-digital 12.3-inch display. Supporting them are MBUX's multitude of inputs: center console touchpad, touchscreen, steering wheel track pads and natural speed recognition voice controls. Admittedly, the last one doesn't work very well, but the others provide a welcome amount of redundancy that allows you to do things the way you prefer. The steering wheel controls in particular may seem off-putting at first, but are actually intuitive with use.

Overall, MBUX is an improvement over what was in the GLC before, but is still awfully complex as there's so much available to control and options to tweak to your preferences. We'd highly recommend trying it out thoroughly during a test drive (as you should with all tech interfaces).

How big is the GLC?

The GLC is one of the smaller "compact" luxury crossovers. It's as wide as most competitors, but it’s a few inches shorter overall, which can mostly be seen in its diminished cargo space. Although we've found Mercedes is short-changing the GLC's cargo capacity (the official spec is so low it's not even worth noting here), it still can't hold quite as much as an Acura RDX, Audi Q5, BMW X3 or Volvo XC60.

On the upside, though, the GLC has a longer wheelbase than all of those, and as a result, boasts a competitive back seat. In back-to-back testing, we found a bit more legroom in the RDX and XC60, but it was basically equal to the X3 and Q5. Head- and shoulder room are comparable all around.

Note that there's also a Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, which is effectively the GLC reviewed here but with a sloped roofline that reduces rear headroom and cargo capacity.

What's the GLC's performance and fuel economy?

There are four powertrains available for the GLC-Class, all of which are indicated with the different model names.

The GLC 300 has a 2.0-liter inline-four, which produces 255 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive are standard, but "4Matic" all-wheel drive is an option. Mercedes says the GLC 300 will go from 0-60 mph in 6.1 seconds, which is quick for the segment. Fuel economy is 22 mpg city, 29 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined with rear-wheel drive – 4Matic is basically the same at 21/28/24.

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 (pictured below) has a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 good for 385 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque. An AMG-tuned nine-speed automatic and 4Matic are standard. Mercedes claims a 4.7-second 0-60 time, while EPA fuel economy estimates are 18/24/21.

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 is the only compact luxury SUV that offers a V8 engine, a hand-built 4.0-liter turbocharged unit that pumps out 469 hp and 479 lb-ft (the Coupe is offered with an even-more-powerful 63 S version). The 0-60 estimate is 3.8 seconds. Wow. Fuel economy isn't actually much worse than the 43 at 16/22/18.

Finally, there's the GLC 350e 4Matic EQ Power plug-in hybrid. The EQ bit indicates it gets a bigger battery pack for 2020, and although official U.S. fuel economy and range estimates weren't available at the time of this writing, we expect a range of 25 miles. It was previously an anemic 10. Time has also been sliced off the 0-60 time: 5.6 seconds from 6.2.