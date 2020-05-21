Hyundai has published full pricing information for the 2020 Sonata Hybrid. On sale now, the sedan is available in three trim levels, and it's scheduled to reach showrooms across the United States in June.

The lineup includes an entry-level, efficiency-focused model named Blue, a mid-range trim called SEL, and a range-topping variant dubbed Limited. They're priced at $28,725, $30,875, and $36,275 once a mandatory $975 destination charge enters the equation. To add context, the non-hybrid Sonata starts at $24,575 while the outgoing 2019 Sonata Hybrid — which was only offered in two trim levels — costs $26,680 after destination.

Every Sonata Hybrid comes standard with LED headlights, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an electronic parking brake, automatic climate control, plus an array of electronic driving aids such as forward collision assist, rear cross-traffic alert and lane-keeping assist. The list of options includes Hyundai's smartphone-based Digital Key, which lets owners unlock, start and lock their car using an app, and Highway Driving Assist technology. Note some of these extra-cost features are standard on the Limited trim.

All variants of the 2020 Sonata Hybrid are powered by a 192-horsepower gasoline-electric drivetrain that consists of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, a six-speed automatic transmission, and a compact electric motor. The efficiency crown goes to the Blue model, which returns 50 mpg in the city, 54 mpg on the highway, and 52 mpg in a combined cycle according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Those numbers are slightly below the Ioniq's, about on par with a Toyota Camry hybrid's, and better than those posted by Honda's hybrid Accord. SEL and Limited models return 45, 51, and 47, respectively.

Hyundai confirmed the plug-in model won't return.

Hyundai packed several clever features into the Sonata. Solar panels integrated into the roof charge the 12-volt battery or the hybrid system's battery pack, and they can increase range by up to two miles per day if the car is parked in direct sunlight for about six hours. Active Shift Control technology aligns the electric motor's rotation speed with the engine's and the transmission's for smoother shifts and better fuel economy. All told, the Blue trim level boasts up to 686 miles of driving range, or up to 700 miles when ordered with the Solar Roof System.

Looking ahead, there's no indication the Sonata will spawn a fully electric sedan. Hyundai prefers building future battery-powered cars on a dedicated platform, and giving them a standalone design. It has several EVs in the pipeline, including a hatchback inspired by the retro-styled 45 concept unveiled at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.