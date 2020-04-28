The opportune time to launch a hybrid would be when the economy is strong and gas is expensive. That would not be today. Yet, here comes the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid that costs thousands more than the gas-only version and offers 50-plus mpg. Oh, and it's a four-door sedan rather than a crossover. What could go wrong?

Hyundai chose to go with a single conventional hybrid model rather than continuing the two-pronged approach of the previous generation, which included a plug-in. While PHEVs offer more flexibility than traditional hybrids, they’re also heavier and more complex, not to mention more expensive to produce. With more buyers opting for ever-more-popular dedicated electric vehicles, PHEVs seem to be evaporating from the marketplace. Hyundai has the tech in its back pocket just in case, but for now, this is the only Sonata Hybrid model on the market.

It combines a 150-horsepower gasoline engine with a 39-kilowatt (51 hp) electric motor for 192 total system horsepower. Following the formula of the previous model, this hybrid system is mated to a conventional six-speed automatic. Hyundai says there are efficiency gains to be made with the switch to a CVT, which might happen down the road. A plug-in system isn’t the only thing Hyundai is holding back, apparently.

The battery itself has been moved from under the trunk floor to under the back seat, bringing its substantial weight to a more balanced position within the axles and reducing the amount of heavy body reinforcement needed for its previous positioning. Though we didn't have a previous-generation Sonata Hybrid on hand to compare, this in theory should improve the car's handling balance. It also increases trunk space by 2.5 cubic-feet, providing a total of 16 cubic-feet that basically matches the gas-only model.

But the Sonata Hybrid’s real party piece is its optional solar panel roof. Hyundai says it’s only good for about 700 miles of range recovery a year in ideal conditions — or a little less than 2 miles per day — and that’s assuming you actually park the car where it can see daylight. Those numbers aren’t particularly impressive, and we’ll acknowledge that it’s a bit of a gimmick, but the solar roof just might be the kind of feature that will attract buyers who want to present themselves as striving for sustainability. “Cool” is probably not the right word for something that harnesses energy from the sun, but it’s the sort of touch that just might appeal to the same buyers who saw the original Toyota Prius’ less-than-flattering shape as an upside. These buyers want the future, not what’s stylish by contemporary standards.

As with many hybrids, the Sonata’s EPA figures vary by trim level. The SEL and Limited are rated at 45 mpg city, 51 mpg highway and 47 combined. The Blue model is designed for the true efficiency freaks, checking in at a whopping 50 mpg city, 54 city and 52 combined. Hyundai says the Blue can deliver up to 686 miles of total range from a single tank of gas.

The Blue's figures put the Sonata Hybrid at the top of the class in terms of efficiency, sharing the spotlight with the Toyota Camry Hybrid LE that offers 51 mpg city, 53 highway and 52 combined. All other Camry Hybrid trims manage 44/47/46 mpg. The Honda Accord Hybrid betters those and the non-Blue Sonatas' at 48/47/48 mpg, but forgoes best-in-segment bragging rights by not offering a hypermiler trim level.

Over the course of our 100-mile evaluation loop and a good bit of around-town driving, we managed to coax an average of 42.2 mpg from the Sonata. That may seem disappointing on paper, but a good chunk of our drive time was dedicated to performance testing. Hybrid or not, putting the hammer down is going to put a dent in efficiency.

Even by hybrid standards, the Sonata’s performance won’t set the world on fire, but there’s plenty of punch on call when needed. Hyundai includes a performance-oriented drive mode that keeps the transmission in lower gears and improves throttle response, and our Limited model even came with paddle shifters. When was the last time you saw those in a mainstream hybrid? They work just fine, too, though the computers are eager to return to normal “Drive” when the paddles have been left alone for more than a few seconds.

Holding gears may be situationally useful, but the real upside to Hyundai’s decision to go with a traditional transmission is the reduced noise. The six-speed produces far less intrusive noise than most CVTs (including the electronically controlled ones of hybrids), and while the engine does get a bet thrashy when you’re really on it, that’s a product of putting a tiny gasoline engine into a heavy, midsize sedan. Even with the added torque of the electric motor, that 1.6-liter four-banger is being worked hard when pushed.

Otherwise, comfort and refinement are the Sonata Hybrid’s real attraction. When not being hustled, it’s downright plush. The ride is smooth even over broken pavement, and the steering effort is darn near perfect for those who simply want a good commuter. It does feel a bit large, but most midsize cars these days do.