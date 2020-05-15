Ford has been working on improvements to the charging infrastructure for its forthcoming Mustang Mach-E electric crossover, and it says its latest tests show that fast-charging range is up by as much as 30%. Meanwhile, owners will be able to access more charging stations across the country.

DC fast charging can now add 14 miles of range in about 10 minutes for a total of 61 miles of range in rear-wheel drive models equipped with the 98.8-kWh extended-range battery, Ford says. In similarly equipped all-wheel-drive versions, a 10-minute fast charge is estimated to deliver 52 miles of driving range. Both RWD and AWD configurations are estimated to charge from 10% to 80% of capacity in 45 minutes on a fast charger. The numbers are all based on the Mustang Mach-E’s 150-kWh maximum fast-charge capability.

Some comparisons are in order. The Audi E-Tron, another electric crossover that offers a similarly sized 95-kWh battery, takes 30 minutes to restore 80% of range on a 150-kWh fast charger and 45 minutes for a full charge. The Porsche Taycan Turbo S can replenish its 93-kWh battery from 8% to 80% in just 20 minutes, and is said to deliver 60 miles of charge in just four minutes courtesy of its 800-volt charging technology. Tesla is also rolling out V3 Supercharging stations, using a 1-megawatt power cabinet supporting peak rates of 250-kWh per car that will juice a Model 3 Long Range to 75 miles in just five minutes.

Standard-range versions of the Mustang Mach-E use a 75.7-kWh battery. Ford says those versions will charge to 46 miles of range in 10 minutes on a fast charger for rear-wheel drive models and 42 miles for AWD variants, with a 38-minute wait to charge them from 10% to 80% capacity.

The other big news is that Ford has expanded access to its FordPass Charging Network, which includes Electrify America charging stations, by adding 1,000 charging stations and 5,000 charge plugs. That brings the total number of charging stations accessible through the FordPass mobile app to more than 13,500 and nearly 40,000 plugs.

The new development add to the still-unconfirmed news that the Mustang Mach-E may outperform Ford’s initial expectations for horsepower, torque and kilowatt output.

