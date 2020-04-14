Here's a look at the old numbers compared to the new numbers, which Ford neither confirmed nor denied:

"We bring exciting news," a Mach-E Forum administrator said in a post today. "The 2021 Mach-E specs on Ford's dealer training site (obtained from our dealer source) are now showing an increase in horsepower, torque and kW output specs for all Mach-E trims and models!"

The folks over at the Mach-E Forum just came up with an interesting new set of specifications for the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E , Ford's promising new battery-electric performance car. Interesting as in more powerful, across the board, than the specs Ford originally offered months ago when the car was revealed. Those specs were listed, and are still listed, as "targeted" numbers, and it seems Ford has managed to outperform its expectations.

AWD Standard Range:

Old: 255 horsepower, 417 lb-ft, 190 kilowatts

New: 266 horsepower, 428 lb-ft, 198 kilowatts

RWD Extended Range:

Old: 282 horsepower, 306 lb-ft, 210 kilowatts

New: 290 horsepower, 317 lb-ft, 216 kilowatts

AWD Extended Range:

Old: 332 horsepower, 417 lb-ft, 248 kilowatts

New: 346 horsepower, 428 lb-ft , 258 kilowatts

The increases aren't much, but any uptick in power for a performance vehicle is a good thing. Ford said it would announce official specs closer to the launch of the Mach-E. The original plan was to release the first examples in spring 2021, but according to Ford, that might be up in the air.

"The team is still looking at it," Ford Global EV Communications spokesperson Emma Bergg said in an email exchange. "As you can imagine, many moving pieces!" When asked if there was an estimated time window, she responded, "Not at the moment..."

When it does launch, there will eventually be five different versions: the $43,895 Select, the $50,600 Premium, the $52,400 California Rt.1 Edition, the $60,500 GT, and the already sold-out $59,900 First Edition (all prices excluding destination charges). The GT, which was not mentioned in the leak and is targeting 459 horsepower and 612 lb-ft of torque, is all-wheel drive only, as is the First Edition. The Rt.1 is rear-drive only, and the Select and Premium trims offer the choice between rear-wheel or all-wheel.

Ford has released ambitious battery-electric ranges for the Mach-E, too. The standard-range models use a 75.7-kWh battery, while the extended-range models use a 98.8-kWh battery. It estimates standard-range models with rear-wheel drive will get 230 miles of range, standard-range models with all-wheel drive will get 210 miles of range, extended-range models with rear-wheel drive will get 300 miles of range, and extended-range all-wheel-drive models will get 270 miles of range. The GT model, which also uses a 98.8-kWh battery has a target range of 235 miles.

Stay tuned for more updates about official specifications and the expected launch date of the Mach-E.