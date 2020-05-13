If you're into motorcycles but also want to help save the planet from climate change, the Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric bike makes a strong, if expensive case for itself. If you have the means and also want to help with the coronavirus crisis, this particular LiveWire is the one to go with. It's a one-off example being auctioned by the company and Bonhams, and all the proceeds will go to United Way's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

The bike, which hasn't yet been built, will be number 500 of the "First Strike" first edition LiveWire models. It will feature the paint scheme shown above blending grays with lime green stripes. The bike will be loaded up with the full carbon fiber accessory catalog including a rear cowl, wind deflector and tank trim. Signatures of the Davidson family will adorn the bike, and this color and trim combination will be unique to this single motorcycle.

To sweeten the deal, the winning bidder and a friend will receive flight and hotel accommodations to go to the Harley-Davidson headquarters to receive the bike. They will also get a tour of the facilities and of the company's museum and archives.

The auction is running right now, and it will end on May 26 and 4:00 p.m. Eastern time. While a standard LiveWire starts at about $30,000, Bonhams estimates this example will sell for between $35,000 and $45,000. At the time of writing, bidding has already reached $38,000.

