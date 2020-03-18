Chinese electric car startup Nio has had a roller-coaster couple of years here in the United States. After launching its IPO here in September of 2018, stocks tumbled, then quickly recovered, before falling again after disappointing delivery figures that same month. This past December, the company saw huge layoffs at its North American headquarters, before beating its quarterly sales expectations with sales up nearly 22% at the end of the year. Today, the rough ride continues, with Nio admitting, as Reuters reports, "substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern," sending its shares falling once again.

Nio's shares were down 27.1% from previous close, to $2.12 as of this writing.

There seems to be a perfect storm of problems for the cash-strapped company, which saw demand dwindle in China after the government cut electric vehicle subsidies. Of course, the coronavirus outbreak has only made things worse, negatively affecting both production and deliveries of its electric vehicles. Its cash balance of $151.7 million as of Dec. 31 isn't enough to provide the required working capital and liquidity for continuous operation in the next 12 months, the company said in a statement.