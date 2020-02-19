Nissan is going to try its hand in the car subscription game. Similar to other manufacturer’s subscription efforts, Nissan’s is also extremely limited in scope. If you live within 20 miles of the South Main neighborhood of Houston, this service is open for business, according to Nissan’s press release. That covers a decent chunk of the greater Houston area, but certainly not all of it.

There are two tiers to choose from if you do want to subscribe to Nissans. The first tier costs $699/month, and allows access to the Altima, Rogue, Pathfinder and Frontier. Now, we know what you’re thinking: $699/month for a Rogue? There’s more to it. Nissan covers insurance, roadside assistance, regular maintenance, cleaning and delivery. The best part of the service is that Nissan allows for unlimited switching between vehicles, so you can swap every single day if you so desire. Still, it’s not cheap, and all of those vehicles can be leased for much lower monthly rates — you’re just on the hook for all the typical costs of ownership. We’ll also note the $495 “membership activation” fee that you’ll have to pay at the start, adding even more to the cost.

The second tier allows for a few more interesting choices, one of them being the GT-R. For $899/month, Nissan will let you swap through the Maxima, Murano, Armada, Titan, 370Z, Leaf Plus and GT-R. The GT-R will cost you, though. For each day you spend with it, Nissan will charge an extra $100 — you’ll also be limited to seven days of consecutive use. Compared to Porsche’s subscription service, the GT-R’s cost doesn’t look so bad. You have to pay $3,000/month to get access to a 911 or Panamera. However, you do get those Porsches for the entire month, as opposed to just seven days of GT-R ownership.

Nissan is using the Central Houston Nissan dealership to administer the service. You can expect a dealership concierge member to deliver your vehicle to you and walk you through the vehicle’s features and technology during delivery. If for whatever reason you don’t want to switch vehicles, Nissan is limiting folks to 2,000 miles or 180 days in one particular vehicle. After one of those qualifications has been met, you’ll be required to select a new car. All the vehicles are promised to be either the current or previous model year. Nissan also says that all vehicles in the subscription program will be in the highest trim level offered. If this appeals to you, Nissan says enrollment will last through August 2020.

