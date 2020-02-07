Race a Type S Concept and an 8-bit 1991 NSX in Acura's new video game

Acura has unveiled a new mobile video game that features a variety of the brand's notable cars from throughout the past three decades. The game is a spin-off of the brand's "Beat That" commercial, and each level is programmed to look how video games looked when the different cars were in production. Players have the option to drive a race car, new and old Acura sports cars, or a crossover.

As part of the “Less Talk, More Drive” advertising campaign, Acura has released a series of commercials with the catchphrase, "Beat That." They're meant to demonstrate the company's competitive spirit, and now Honda's luxury brand has brought about a new way to get those fiery juices going. In the same week as the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, Acura has launched "Beat That" the mobile video game.

The game has six levels, each of which features a different car. Each race is a time trial, and the graphics are designed in a way that they match the years of the vehicles. Level 1 takes place at the 8-Bit Beach and features the 1991 Acura NSX. Level 2 takes place at the Warehouse Complex and features the 1998 Acura Integra Type R. Level 3 features a Snowy Summit stage an includes the 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec, while Level 3 is at a Grand Prix Circuit with the ARX-05 Daytona Prototype racecar. A 2020 NSX drives on the Super Skyway in Level 5, and the Type S Concept can be driven in a Cyber Tunnel in Level 6.

The only way to reach the next level within the game is to beat a specific lap time designated for each level. Users can play against themselves, or they can send challenges to friends through social media or other chat platforms. To compete against the best of the best, users can click on a leaderboard time and compete against ghost cars from the previous record laps.

To play the game on a mobile device, click here.