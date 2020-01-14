Ford seems serious about going after the Ram 2500 Power Wagon. The 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty Tremor already brought plenty of off-road capability to the Blue Oval's heavy duty pickup truck, and the company just announced another off-road-centric option for the trim: a factory-approved winch.

The winch is a 12,000-pound unit built by Warn. It will be available as either a factory option or as a dealer-installed accessory. It will fit completely behind the front bumper, and was designed to not interfere with the truck's crash-worthiness or functionality. It will also be compatible with both the 7.3-liter gasoline V8 and the 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8. This is noteworthy considering the Ram Power Wagon is only available with the 6.4-liter gas V8, since the integrated winch doesn't fit with the long Cummins diesel straight-six.

The winch will go on sale in mid-2020 for $3,000. As for the Tremor package, it's a $3,975 option in itself, available on the F-250 and F-350 in XLT, Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum trim levels. This provides more choice of amenities and pricing than the Power Wagon, which is a standalone trim only available on the Ram 2500, not the heavier duty 3500. The Tremor package includes 35-inch all-terrain tires, roughly 1-inch lift, front limited-slip differential, off-road shocks, water fording vent tubes for transfer case, skid plates, off-road control modes, running boards, decals and raised air dams.

