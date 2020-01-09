Jeep has been busy spinning off several variants of the 2020 Wrangler, and now comes the latest version. According to JLWranglerForums, it'll be a new Recon edition that is once again based on the Rubicon.

The big news is the move to make standard the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four cylinder with the eTorque mild hybrid assist system, which adds start/stop engine functionality and more power when accelerating from a stop. It’s rated at 270 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque and comes exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It compares favorably with the Wrangler’s standard 3.6-liter V6, which makes 285 hp and 260 lb-ft, though that engine can also be paired with a six-speed manual.

Other features build on those found in the 2017 Recon version, including the red seat belts and same basic body/grille color scheme, but it also cherry-picks features from other Wrangler variants. New is LED lighting for head- and taillights, fog lamps and daytime running lamp accents, a Mopar bumper hoop, front and rear steel bumpers, and 17-inch machine-finished black wheels wearing 33-inch mud-terrain tires. There’s also a Mopar hinge-gate reinforcement adorned with the Recon badge and matte-black hood and side decals with red highlighting. And lastly, it gets a 97-mph top speed calibration.

Total cost for the package, according to JLWranglerForum’s information, is $2,755 over the base price of the Rubicon. That means a starting price of $42,545 for a two-door model or $46,045 with foor doors, both including destination.

The forum previously leaked an order guide for the 2020 Wrangler that showed Jeep was replacing the Moab Edition with a $1,695 Black & Tan Package, set apart most notably by its tan soft top. That version also got rid of the $1,000 charge to upgrade to the 2.0-liter four-cylinder, though it still costs $2,000 for the eight-speed transmission that’s mated to it, just as it does with the Recon edition.

Jeep has also brought back the Willys Edition, also based on the Sport S and starting at $35,235 including destination, and it showed us the Freedom edition, which adds military-themed accents. And if that’s not enough for you, there’s also the Wrangler EcoDiesel, shown in the photo above, whose 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 will deliver the most frugal fuel economy of the lineup — 29 mpg highway, 22 in the city and a combined 25 mph — along with a more than generous 442 pound-feet of torque. It’s available only on the four-door Wrangler Unlimited with an eight-speed automatic.