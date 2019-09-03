The 2020 Jeep Wrangler is quickly coming our way, and along for the ride are several new special-edition models. We learned a few things about the new models the other day when we mentioned them in our 2020 Jeep Wrangler Buying Guide, but Jeep has even more to share with us now.

Most exciting is the return of the Willys edition. This Wrangler is based on the Sport S, but it’s closer to the Rubicon in capability. Added equipment includes Rubicon shocks, rock rails, a limited-slip rear differential, heavy-duty brakes and 32-inch Firestone mud-terrain tires. Appearance-wise, Jeep adds a Willys hood decal, special 17-inch wheels and a glossy black grille. LED headlights and fog lights are also standard on this model. You can get the Willys in 10 paint colors, and it starts at $35,235 for the two-door, including the $1,495 destination charge. A four-door Willys brings the price up to $38,735. That’s a $2,495 price increase over a regular Sport S for the Willys model.

Next up is the Black & Tan edition, which looks exactly the way you’d expect it to. Jeep photographed the car in black paint, but you’ll actually be able to get the Black & Tan in any exterior color. The unique black badging and tan top will stay no matter what, though. This Sport S-based Wrangler also adds 17-inch gray wheels, all-terrain tires, side steps, and a two-tone interior. The Wrangler’s Technology Group package also comes standard, which adds the Uconnect 7-inch infotainment system, 7-inch digital instrument cluster display and dual-zone climate control. Pricing for the two-door Black & Tan edition starts at $34,435, and the four-door goes up from $37,935. That makes it less expensive than the Willys, but by a small margin.

The final Wrangler pictured here is the Freedom edition. Jeep hasn’t listed pricing, but this version adds military-themed accents throughout the vehicle. Jeep says you can place an order for any of these special editions now.