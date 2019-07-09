JLWranglerForums has the order guide for the 2020 Jeep Wrangler, revealing small tweaks the carmaker is making to the Wrangler formula. First, there's a $250 MSRP increase across-the-board; a 2020 Wrangler Unlimited Sport will cost $31,795 before the $1,495 destination fee. The special edition palette changes, as it appears the Moab Edition won't make it to the new year, supplanted by a Black & Tan Package based on the Sport S trim and available for both two-door or Unlimited four-door models. For $1,695, it adds the obligatory tan Sunrider soft top, Heritage Tan cloth seats, Wizard Black on the mid-bolsters (Jeep-speak for instrument panel trim), the Technology group bundling items like seven-inch Uconnect infotainment and dual-zone climate control, side steps, black Jeep badges, and 17-inch Machined Granite Crystal wheels on all-terrain tires.

For series models, the LED Lighting Group option makes its way down to the Sport S trim. Jeep will break out the 8.4-inch Uconnect navigation separate from the Premium Audio Group, so you can pay $995 just for the larger screen and navigation instead of $1,595 for the group. The Advanced Safety Group will add automatic high-beam to its suite of features when a buyer also chooses the 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment with navigation.

The new engine mix gets a touch complex, as it seems Jeep wants to get more buyers into the 2.0-liter four-cylinder. On Sahara trims at the moment, it costs $1,000 to upgrade to the 2.0-liter four-cylinder with eTorque, another $2,000 to add the obligatory eight-speed transmission. For 2020 the 2.0-liter will come at no charge, effectively dropping its price to $2,000. The Sahara will also offer the option of eTorque on the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 for another $1,000, plus $2,000 for the required automatic, making that $3,000 option the top-tier powertrain. The Sahara will be the only trim with eTorque availability.

The 2020 Sport and Rubicon trims will get a non-eTorque 2.0-liter engine with electronic stop-start (ESS). Right now, getting the 2.0-liter and automatic means a $3,000 upcharge; come 2020, the engine and transmission combo will cost just $1,500. The 3.6-liter V6 with ESS and a six-speed manual will be the no-cost option in 2020. Choosing the eight-speed automatic means paying $2,500 more. That's a $500 increase on the price for the current model year when choosing the 3.6-liter and the automatic.

On a final engine note, MoparInsiders says the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 will be late-availability, but buyers will be able to order it on the entire Unlimited range, meaning Sport, Sahara, and Rubicon, not just the Sahara and Rubicon as previously announced. The site also says the exterior color choices grow by one, with Sarge Green making a return in December, while the Dark Saddle interior color goes away, replaced by the same Heritage Tan as on the Black & Tan model.