The 2020 Land Rover Defender has shown off its style and off-road credibility at the last few auto shows. At CES, Land Rover is showing off the SUV's advanced electronics. Apparently the SUV's infotainment system will technically always be on and ready for use, and the SUV can receive updates at any time, even when it's in the middle of doing other things.

According to Land Rover, the Defender's infotainment system never completely shuts off, even when the SUV is turned off. It has its own battery to keep it running, presumably in a "sleep" mode of some sort like you would find on your phone or computer. The benefit of this is that there's no waiting for the infotainment system to boot up when you start the car. In fact, Land Rover says everything will be up and running the second you step into the car.

The other fancy feature of the Defender is its dual SIM cards. Having two SIM cards means that each can be dedicated to streaming different information. One can handle streaming music, navigation information and such, while the other can tackle over-the-air updates. Neither set of information has to wait for the other, so an update can be downloaded and installed without interrupting your entertainment or being delayed to when you're not streaming.

The 2020 Land Rover Defender goes on sale this spring. It will be available first as a four-door with a two-door variant following later. It can be equipped with either a turbocharged four-cylinder or turbo six-cylinder. The most affordable version will be the four-cylinder four-door, which starts at $50,925.