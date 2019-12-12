After getting output and pricing details on the 2020 Mini Cooper SE electric hatchback over the past few months, we now get the critical range part of the equation, and it's disappointing. Mini only estimates 110 miles on a charge for the SE. That number isn't final, as the EPA hasn't published its official number, but we wouldn't expect it to go up or down by much. This number is also lower than the European estimate of 146 to 168 miles, but we were expecting a lower range for the States, if not quite that low.

This means that the Mini Cooper SE will have a significant range disadvantage against similarly-priced competitors such as the Nissan Leaf and Hyundai Ioniq Electric. Both have base prices only a few hundred to a thousand dollars more than the Mini. The Leaf has a range of 150 miles, and the Ioniq's range has been boosted to 170 miles. Both cars are significantly less powerful, though, with the Leaf making 147 horsepower, and the Ioniq making 134 horsepower. The Mini Cooper SE's electric motor sends 181 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels.

Besides the range estimate, Mini has revealed more details about trim levels and equipment. The base trim is called Signature and starts at $30,750. It includes a 6.5-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay, heated seats, LED lights and a new instrument panel screen, instead of an analog dial. In the middle is the Signature Plus at $34,750, and it adds parking sensors, sunroof, power-folding mirrors, extra ambient lighting and an upgraded sound system. Both of these trims are available in five colors including black, white, gray, red and green. The top level is the Iconic, which starts at $37,750 and further adds some interior trim and a larger 8.8-inch infotainment system with navigation. It gets a sixth color option of a dark blue, as well.

The Mini Cooper SE will be eligible for the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit, as well as local tax incentives, so that will of course bring the final price down.