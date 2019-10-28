The 2020 Mini Cooper SE electric hatchback now has a price and an on-sale date for America. The retail price including destination charge is $30,750 before any tax credits are applied. Seeing as other BMW electric cars still qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit, the Cooper SE should be available across the country for $23,250, and Mini says buyers in some states with additional incentives should be able to get one for under $20,000. It will be available in March 2020, and Mini said it will be offered across the country, implying that it may not be restricted to specific states like some other EV offerings.

For comparison, a similarly potent gas-powered Mini Cooper S starts at $29,100, and a regular Mini Hardtop starts at $25,100. The Mini Cooper SE doesn't have a range estimate for the United States yet, but European estimates put it at 146 to 168 miles. We expect Mini's latest EV to have a shorter EPA-estimated range than the 150-mile, 40-kWh Nissan Leaf, which starts at $30,885 before incentives, and $23,385 after the $7,500 federal tax credit. The Leaf has more rear seat and cargo space plus more torque at 236 pound-feet, but the Mini has more power than the 147-horse Leaf.

Whatever price you pay for your Mini Cooper SE, you'll get an electric motor that sends 181 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels. Mini says that will propel the car to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds on its way to a 93-mph top speed. The car's 32.6-kWh battery can fully charge in 4 hours on a Level 2 AC charger, and it can reach 80% charge in 35 minutes with a DC fast charger. Outside, the electric Mini has a unique blocked-off grille and standard 16-inch wheels. Inside, the SE gets a standard 6.5-inch infotainment screen with navigation and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity, a leather steering wheel, leatherette upholstery, cruise control, heated front seats, automatic climate control, automatic windshield wipers and automatic emergency braking.