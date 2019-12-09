Mercedes-Benz published a design sketch on its social media channels to preview the second-generation GLA crossover. The model is scheduled to make its debut online on December 11.

The sketch picks up where the last batch of teaser images left off. Don't pay attention to the huge wheels; they're not headed to production. The rest looks fairly accurate. The next GLA is taller and more SUV-like than the outgoing model, it's about half an inch shorter, and it looks like it's better proportioned. While we haven't seen the front end yet, earlier spy shots suggest it wears a sharper design. It falls in line with the design language seen recently on the firm's other compacts.

The similarities continue inside. In a separate post, Mercedes released an image that shows part of the model's cockpit. The air vents, the digital instrument cluster, and the steering wheel are the same units you'll find inside the firm's other compacts. The MBUX infotainment system will be offered, too.