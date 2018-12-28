2019 Mercedes-Benz A 220 Drivers' Notes Review | Pint-sized luxury





Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder: This A-Class tester has a lot, if not all, of the boxes ticked, so we can assume it's quite expensive even if pricing is still TBA. That said, I could do without half of the items on the Monroney — AMG Line package ($2,600), 19-inch black wheels ($500), Burmeister sound system ($850), exterior lighting upgrades ($900), garage door opener ($280), the special leather ($1,450) and aluminum trim ($150) — and this compact sedan would still feel like a proper, premium Mercedes. I would absolutely keep the 64-color ambient lighting ($310), though, because that completely bathes the interior with ambiance, an effective trick to make it feel special and expensive. The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class is the German brand's new entry-level model in the United States, slotting under the current CLA-Class (a car that's set to be replaced sometime next year). In other markets, the Mercedes A-Class comes in different flavors ( including a sleek hatchback ), but for now, we're only getting the A 220 sedan. Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbo inline-four cranking out 188 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard, though our tester sent power to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It's a similar powertrain to the CLA 250, though our editors universally agreed that the A-Class feels like it's gone to finishing school. Final pricing hasn't been announced, but expect the car to start below $35,000 before options.

I'd probably also keep the Premium Package ($2,100) to get the bigger digital displays that provide a lot of useful information in a clear and user-friendly manner. That technology definitely adds to the premium feel, adding what I would argue is more than its price tag worth of perceived quality.

I'd also definitely keep the Driver Assistance Package ($2,250). This is something Mercedes-Benz does better than most of the competition. Distronic is a confidence-inspiring application of adaptive cruise control, paired with a steering assist function that actually works. I didn't even realize that this would help you change lanes on the highway, even after using it. With my hands on the wheel, it felt as natural as myself easing it from one lane to the next. It wasn't until I noticed the message on the instrument panel that said something along the lines of "Lane change to the left" after I signaled that I figured out what it was doing. Once I realized it was actually active, I paid closer attention, and unlike the lane change function in Tesla's Autopilot, this never felt like it was going to stuff me into the back of another car. It simply wouldn't help change lanes if it wasn't safe to do so. That package also adds a lot of useful, last-ditch safety features like blind-spot assist, active brake assist and evasive steering assist.

Anyway, this car is a joy to drive. It has a butter-smooth ride, and a comfy, tech-rich interior. I love 2.0-liter turbo motors, and this one is no exception. The car has plenty of oomph, but I managed decent fuel economy in the high 20s despite heavy-footing a bit. The drive modes are useful, really changing the behavior of the throttle, transmission and steering to suit the situation. I especially appreciated how aggressively economical the Eco mode was, shifting early and keeping revs low, but still springing to life when called upon from the right foot.

Oh, and my full-size Nalgene fit in the door!

Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore: This felt like a class above. Size doesn't matter. A standard for the segment. Pick your cliche, and they're all true and applicable to the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A 220. It has the gravitas of the C-Class, but in a smaller package. The A 220 is attractive and luxurious inside and out. The powertrain is spunky thanks to the turbo four-cylinder's 221 pound-feet of torque and the dual-clutch gearbox that holds gears in sporty fashion during acceleration. With leather, purplish ambient lighting and colorful digital screens, the interior looks sharp. Slap on black 19-inch AMG wheels and LED lights, and the A 220 looks and feels the part. My only issue is the price. It takes all of these optional goodies to make this car really feel like a Mercedes.



The small sedan segment is a curious grouping. The A-Class is better than its Mercedes sibling, the CLA. The A3 offers stiff competition, but the A-Class feels more elegant. If we make this an apples to green apples comparison, there's also the BMW 2 Series (RWD) and crossovers like the BMW X2, Infiniti QX30 and Mercedes GLA. I'd pick the A 220 as best-in-class, but it's tight with the A3. Both offer excellent driving dynamics and don't feel cheap or compromised. And if you're going to buy something this small, you might as well choose something that's nimble and sporty in sedan form, rather than take a cramped crossover.

The A-Class is bigger my W202. The dimensions are within an inch or two. pic.twitter.com/fRouvpAzAh — Reese Counts (@rmcounts) December 28, 2018



Since no one else has really dug into MBUX yet, let me be the guy. Although prolonged exposure to it will probably yield additional nits to pick (like Alex, I drove it on the press launch), in general I'm impressed with Mercedes' new electronics interface that will eventually find its way throughout the lineup. The new GLE and AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Sedan thing already have it.Specifically, I appreciate that MBUX provides four different ways to accomplish the same task. There's the new-and-improved touch-sensitive control pad (larger with a flat leather-like surface), the little control nubby things on the steering wheel (migrated from last COMAND generation), the central touchscreen (a Mercedes first), and the natural voice-recognition commands ("Hey Mercedes, take me to Reese's house"). Personally, I would rarely use choices 1 or 4, but that's my preference. Maybe you'll like keeping your hands on the steering wheel and calling up "Hey Mercedes" for simple and complicated commands alike. Having such redundancy maximizes the car's ability to cater to different tastes and preferences.For contrast, consider the infuriating Lexus Remote Touch system, or touchscreens mounted too low on the dash, or knob-and-display interfaces that you sometimes just want to override and tap the damn screen. MBUX's redundancy eliminates such annoyance.