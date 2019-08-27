Right now, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A220 costs $33,495 including a $995 destination charge, and the 2019 CLA 250 costs $34,095. That's not nearly enough separation between the two models, especially when Mercedes made the 2020 CLA slightly larger, better looking, and bestowed a promotion on its luxury and performance appointments. Cars Direct got hold of an early order guide for the 2020 CLA, which reveals the entry-level front-wheel drive CLA 250 will cost $37,645 after destination. That's $3,550 more than the 2019 model. The A 220 will go up in price by $300 for the 2020 model year, but the MSRP for the CLA still leaves $3,850 between the two. Looking the other direction, the 2019 C 300 is $4,750 more expensive than the 2020 CLA 250.

Cars Direct says there's not much keeping CLA shoppers away from the $40K barrier, however. Apparently, buyers need to order both the Premium Package and the Multimedia Package in order to get the Driver Assistance Package that confers features like active adaptive cruise control, lane-change assist, steering assist, and parking assist. According to the order guide, that checkbox daisy chain takes the price beyond $42,000.

The 2020 CLA expects to prove its worth with a much-improved interior cribbed from the A-Class, 13 more horsepower, and better handling thanks to the multilink rear suspension on all trims, a lower center of gravity, and wider front and rear tracks. The 2020 CLA 250 goes on sale later this year. For buyers seeking more, the AMG-trimmed CLA 35, 382-horsepower CLA 45, and CLA 45 S are expected to bring their talents to the U.S. at a later date.