The reveal of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class is just days away, but we're getting a sneak peek thanks to one of our spy photographers. An example of the subcompact luxury crossover was spied with only camouflage vinyl on the front and rear, with the rest of the car exposed. We also got a look at the electric EQA, which, compared with the GLA, appears to be mostly the same vehicle but with an electric powertrain.

Starting with the GLA-Class, we can see some resemblance to the A-Class hatchback sold overseas. It has a long, low, raked nose and windshield, but it has plenty of its own styling cues, too. The whole vehicle looks taller than A-Class hatch, both in ride height and in profile. The greenhouse is different, with the side windows extending past the edge of the rear doors, and the window sill kicks up toward the back. The hatch is more vertical, there's more body cladding and the wheel arches are squared-off.

When the GLA-Class is revealed this week, it should have the same powertrains as the boxy GLB-Class. That means a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four making 221 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque going through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic and either front- or all-wheel drive. Later, it will be treated to the same high-output turbo 2.0-liter in the CLA 45, available in 382-horsepower and 416-horsepower trims.