Looking for a new car? Check out our newly redesigned 'Cars For Sale' experience!
New York

AMG boss confirms Mercedes-AMG A 45, CLA 45, GLA 45 to have 420 horsepower

It will have hatchback, crossover and 4-door 'coupe' derivatives

Apr 17th 2019 at 6:15PM
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45
  • Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 spy shots
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45
  • Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 spy shots
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45
  • Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 spy shots
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45
  • Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 spy shots
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45
  • Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 spy shots
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45
  • Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 spy shots
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45
  • Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 spy shots
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45
  • Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 spy shots
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45
  • Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 spy shots
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45
  • Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 spy shots
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45
  • Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 spy shots
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45
  • Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 spy shots
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45
  • Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 spy shots
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45
  • Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 spy shots
  • Image Credit: CarPix
We spoke with AMG head Tobias Moers at the New York Auto Show, and he has us quite excited for the upcoming Mercedes-AMG A 45 and its derivatives. First off, he confirmed that it will produce about 420 horsepower, with the number varying depending on U.S. and European units of power. The number had been rumored earlier, but this is our first official confirmation.

This powerhouse of an engine will be bolted up to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, rather than the seven-speed unit used in the A 35 and CLA 35. Additionally, Moers said the all-wheel-drive system is different to the 35 series of cars, though he didn't say specifically how. He also said the all-wheel-drive system "doesn't know what understeer means," obviously highlighting that it won't feel like a front-drive or front-drive-based car. That's been partly hinted at in the teaser videos of the car's drift mode.

Fortunately, we don't have long to wait for the ultimate Mercedes compact, as Moers said the car will launch this year. He confirmed that there will be A 45 hatchback, CLA 45 sedan and GLA 45 crossover variants. He wouldn't confirm whether there would be an A 45 sedan version, though. Regardless of body style, we're excited for this mad Merc.
Featured Gallery2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 spy shots
2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA 45 Information

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA 45
  • Image Credit: CarPix
Share This Photo X