A little over a month after its debut, the 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has been priced. The base 228i xDrive starts at $38,495, which nets you all-wheel drive and a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four making 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The M235i xDrive adds chassis and brake upgrades, a mechanical front limited-slip differential and more potent turbo 2.0-liter engine making 301 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. It also has a higher base price of $46,495.

That pricing is right on par with the 2 Series Gran Coupe's closest competitor, the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class. The Mercedes CLA 250 has a slightly lower base price of $37,645, but that's for the front-drive model. Adding all-wheel drive bumps the CLA 250 above the BMW at $39,645. Mercedes hasn't released pricing for the M235i's competitor, the AMG CLA 35, yet. Both the CLA 250 and CLA 35 have nearly identical horsepower, though the CLA 35 is down about 40 pound-feet of torque to the BMW. Mercedes does have an even higher-performance AMG CLA 45 available that makes 375 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. It starts at $54,095.

Also in a similar segment to the BMW is the Audi A3 range. The base model starts at $34,295, which is cheaper than the BMW, but with front-wheel drive and less power at 184 horses and 221 pound-feet of torque. Adding all-wheel drive brings the base price to $37,495, which is still less than the BMW. The all-wheel-drive Audi also matches the BMW 228i's exactly. The Audi S3 competes with the M235i model, and it starts at a lower $43,995 price, but it only makes 288 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. Audi does have an even more potent RS 3, though, which makes 394 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque, but it starts at $57,195.

Regardless of model, every 2 Series Gran Coupe comes standard with LED lights, power seats and an 8.8-inch infotainment display, navigation, and one year of Apple CarPlay compatibility. They also feature parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking and lane-departure warning. The M235i adds the aforementioned performance upgrades, plus more aggressive body styling, proximity locking and starting, and ambient interior lighting.