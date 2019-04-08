2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 puts 300 horsepower in a slinky body

The dynamic duo of tiny Mercedes sports sedans is now complete with the introduction of the 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35. And unsurprisingly, all of its specifications are nearly identical to its A 35 sibling. So now you have a choice between formal sedan and coupe-like sedan.
And when we mean the specifications are nearly identical, we mean it. It has the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 302 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The CLA 35 also sends power through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic to all four wheels the same way as the A 35, allowing for up to 50/50 split of torque front and rear. Mercedes does claim that the CLA 35 will get to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds, which is 0.1 second faster than the A 35, but unless you're drag racing, you'll never notice.
The handling upgrades are the same, too, with lighter front suspension components and upgraded brakes. The rotors are vented and slotted, and the front ones measure 13.8 inches while the rears are 13 inches. The front calipers are fixed four-piston units while the rears are sliding single-piston calipers.
For technology, the CLA 35 gets dual 10.25-inch screens for instruments and infotainment, along with MBUX voice commands. Sport seats are standard but can be replaced with even sportier buckets. The most exciting option is the AMG Track Pace app that can store information such as throttle inputs, G-forces and lap times, and can display driving lines to help you learn a race track.
Pricing and availability have yet to be announced for the CLA 35, which is one more similarity with the A 35. Expect both sets of information to be released in the coming months.
And when we mean the specifications are nearly identical, we mean it. It has the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 302 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The CLA 35 also sends power through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic to all four wheels the same way as the A 35, allowing for up to 50/50 split of torque front and rear. Mercedes does claim that the CLA 35 will get to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds, which is 0.1 second faster than the A 35, but unless you're drag racing, you'll never notice.
The handling upgrades are the same, too, with lighter front suspension components and upgraded brakes. The rotors are vented and slotted, and the front ones measure 13.8 inches while the rears are 13 inches. The front calipers are fixed four-piston units while the rears are sliding single-piston calipers.
For technology, the CLA 35 gets dual 10.25-inch screens for instruments and infotainment, along with MBUX voice commands. Sport seats are standard but can be replaced with even sportier buckets. The most exciting option is the AMG Track Pace app that can store information such as throttle inputs, G-forces and lap times, and can display driving lines to help you learn a race track.
Pricing and availability have yet to be announced for the CLA 35, which is one more similarity with the A 35. Expect both sets of information to be released in the coming months.