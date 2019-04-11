2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition will be hand-built alongside the NSX

At next week's 2019 New York International Auto Show, Acura will reveal a pair of new models, the 2020 TLX PMC Edition and MDX PMC Edition Prototype. The duo will be limited-run models that get final assembly at Honda's Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio, along the same production line as the Acura NSX. The TLX PMC Edition goes on sale this summer with a starting price of around $50,000. Production will be limited to just 360 models hand-assembled over a six-month period. The production version of the MDX PMC Edition will be built sometime after the TLX PMC run is complete.
Think of the TLX PMC as an A-Spec performance model with features available with the Advance Package like a surround-view camera and AcuraWatch driver assistance features. Currently, the two packages are mutually exclusive. There are no performance upgrades beyond what the A-Spec already offers. Power from the 290-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 is sent to all-four wheels through a nine-speed automatic. The TLX PMC uses Acura's Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) to manage the power at each wheel. It also gets the A-Spec's stiffer dampers and quicker steering ratio.
The exterior design, too, is based on the TLX A-Spec, with a restyled front bumper, dark chrome trim, larger exhaust tips and a black spoiler. Likewise, the interior is based on the A-Spec trim, with heated and ventilated front sport seats, leather and Alcantara seating, a black leather steering wheel, a black headliner, a red instrument cluster and red accent lighting. Black 19-inch 10-spoke wheels and Valencia Red Pearl paint are exclusive to the TLX PMC. The paint uses mica, metal flake and super-high transparency nano pigments to give it a richer color and was previously only available on the NSX. The roof panel, door handles, grille and lower bumper are also gloss black.
What makes the TLX PMC Edition (as well as the future MDX PMC) truly special is the hand assembly. Basically, the body-in-white (a basic unfinished unibody) will move from the main assembly plant in Marysville to the nearby Performance Manufacturing Center. There, workers will install the drivetrain, suspension, wiring harnesses and electronics. The car then goes to the paint booth before the interior is installed. You probably won't notice any difference from behind the wheel, but that X-of-360 number plaque on the interior is sure to be desirable to some Honda fans.
Final pricing beyond the estimated $50,000 mark hasn't been announced, but don't expect it to change too much. That's roughly what a standard TLX A-Spec would cost if you added the Advance Package features, so it's not much of a premium if you're already looking at buying a TLX. Look for more on this and the MDX PMC Prototype next week from New York.
