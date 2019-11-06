Electrification took on a much bigger role at this year's SEMA show than we expected, and one car that demonstrates this is the Lithium Mustang EV from Ford and Webasto. Though somewhat subtle on the outside, the skin covers an electric powertrain making over 900 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet of torque. We spoke with a representative from Webasto and learned some more interesting tidbits about the car.

It's heavier, but balanced

Webasto used a 2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost as the base for its electric conversion. Stock, that car weighs in at 3,542 pounds. According to the Webasto rep, the complete Lithium Mustang weighs about the same as a GT500, which tips the scales at 4,171 pounds. But most of that weight is in the batteries, which can be spread out. Webasto put about a third of the batteries under the hood with the motor, and the rest over the rear axle, which resulted in a perfect 50/50 front/rear weight balance. With the weight sitting over the rear axle, the Webasto representative explained that they felt it was unnecessary to have some sort of wing or spoiler to provide downforce for grip at the back.