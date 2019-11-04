Chevrolet and Carhartt have teamed up once again for a special edition package. This time, the Detroit icons fruited a pinstriped black and gold Silverado 2500 HD with Carhartt accents and two-tone leather interior. How many logos can you count?

The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Carhartt Special Edition starts with a 2500 LTZ crew cab with the Z71 Off-Road Package, which typically costs $525 and includes an off-road suspension, hill descent control, skid plates, and 17-inch all-terrain tires. The 17-inch tires, however, were swapped for 20-inch all-terrain tires. The Carhartt edition also includes a branded rollup tonneau cover, black hood vent, tow hooks, chrome grille surround and inserts, body-color front and rear bumpers, and logo badges all over the place. The body color is Mosaic Black Metallic, and it has a Carhartt gold pinstripe that runs around the entire truck.

Inside, the color scheme shifts to Jet Black and Carhartt Brown. The leather seats have embroidered Carhartt headrests, and Carhartt-badged all-weather floor liners help to protect the interior.

This special edition marks four model years since Chevrolet first unveiled the 2017 Silverado 2500 HD Carhartt concept vehicle at the 2016 SEMA Show. Now the 2021 model will be on display at the 2019 SEMA show, which runs Nov. 5 through Nov. 8, 2019. Pricing will be announced ahead of the vehicle's release in fall 2020.