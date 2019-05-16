2019 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison Tray Bed Concept can carry anything anywhere

AEV and Chevrolet collaborated on the hardcore Colorado ZR2 Bison, and AEV appears ready to continue to build on the platform. The aftermarket company just released all the details on a new truck called the ZR2 Bison Tray Bed Concept. This truck is a fully-capable off-roader, but AEV is so far making no promises to build it for consumers.
The most obvious difference between this and a normal ZR2 is the tray bed built by AEV, of course. AEV built this truck to show at Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, AZ, but they ended up taking it on a three-day jaunt through the Altar Desert to give it a shakedown in real-world situations. Other modifications to the ZR2 include a bunch of GM Performance Parts add-ons: a leveling kit, upper control arms, tie-rod sleeves and a steel driveshaft. This ZR2 also has 35-inch tires that fit under the new fender flares. There was no lifting necessary to make this whole package work, according to AEV. The parts used reportedly take some of the rake out of the ZR2 front end and also allow for more upper ball joint articulation.
We're sure everybody's big questions are when? and how much? Unfortunately, AEV has no answers for either of those, but it says the truck will be coming back to Michigan to be fitted with even more GM Performance Parts in the future. This concept was made in an effort to gauge interest in this style of ZR2 with the public, and also show a prototype of the high-clearance fenders. AEV likes that you can fit the big, knobby tires under the fenders without having to lift the ZR2 and mess with the suspension geometry. As of now, AEV doesn't have any sort of a timeline or cost associated with the production of the fenders or tray bed.
Related Video:
The most obvious difference between this and a normal ZR2 is the tray bed built by AEV, of course. AEV built this truck to show at Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, AZ, but they ended up taking it on a three-day jaunt through the Altar Desert to give it a shakedown in real-world situations. Other modifications to the ZR2 include a bunch of GM Performance Parts add-ons: a leveling kit, upper control arms, tie-rod sleeves and a steel driveshaft. This ZR2 also has 35-inch tires that fit under the new fender flares. There was no lifting necessary to make this whole package work, according to AEV. The parts used reportedly take some of the rake out of the ZR2 front end and also allow for more upper ball joint articulation.
We're sure everybody's big questions are when? and how much? Unfortunately, AEV has no answers for either of those, but it says the truck will be coming back to Michigan to be fitted with even more GM Performance Parts in the future. This concept was made in an effort to gauge interest in this style of ZR2 with the public, and also show a prototype of the high-clearance fenders. AEV likes that you can fit the big, knobby tires under the fenders without having to lift the ZR2 and mess with the suspension geometry. As of now, AEV doesn't have any sort of a timeline or cost associated with the production of the fenders or tray bed.
Related Video: