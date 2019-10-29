Spy Shots

Mercedes-Benz EQS electric flagship interior spied

The interior is similar to the next-gen S-Class

Oct 29th 2019 at 10:45AM
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype
  • Image Credit: CarPix
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype
  • Image Credit: CarPix

The Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan has been spied once again. There isn't much to report on the exterior, but our spy photographer managed to get shots of the interior, giving us our first glimpse inside.

While the center stack is covered up, we can tell that the interior of the EQS will be very similar to that of the next-generation S-Class. In front of the driver is a widescreen display for instruments like that of current Mercedes products. But it isn't flanked by a similarly sized screen for infotainment. Instead, the EQS appears to have a massive touchscreen and touch-sensitive panel hiding underneath the fabric covering. This is in keeping with the concept's design, though the production panel may be more flat and squared-off.

The outside of the car still looks very similar to the concept car that was first revealed at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The shape is sleek and curvy, with a short hood and deck. It should be a very distinctive car in the Mercedes lineup.

Mercedes hasn't revealed a time frame for the release of the EQS, but we expect it to show up in the next couple of years. We wouldn't be surprised if it has specifications similar to the concept, either, which featured dual electric motors making 469 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque. The concept also had a 100-kWh battery that Mercedes says could provide up to 435 miles of range.

Featured GalleryMercedes-Benz EQS spy shots
Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype Mercedes-Benz EQS prototype

Mercedes-Benz Information

Mercedes-Benz
  • Image Credit: CarPix
X

Sign In

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X