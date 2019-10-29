The Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan has been spied once again. There isn't much to report on the exterior, but our spy photographer managed to get shots of the interior, giving us our first glimpse inside.

While the center stack is covered up, we can tell that the interior of the EQS will be very similar to that of the next-generation S-Class. In front of the driver is a widescreen display for instruments like that of current Mercedes products. But it isn't flanked by a similarly sized screen for infotainment. Instead, the EQS appears to have a massive touchscreen and touch-sensitive panel hiding underneath the fabric covering. This is in keeping with the concept's design, though the production panel may be more flat and squared-off.

The outside of the car still looks very similar to the concept car that was first revealed at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The shape is sleek and curvy, with a short hood and deck. It should be a very distinctive car in the Mercedes lineup.

Mercedes hasn't revealed a time frame for the release of the EQS, but we expect it to show up in the next couple of years. We wouldn't be surprised if it has specifications similar to the concept, either, which featured dual electric motors making 469 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque. The concept also had a 100-kWh battery that Mercedes says could provide up to 435 miles of range.