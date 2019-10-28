Mazda increased the price of all five trims of the 2020 Mazda6 by $200. The entry-level Mazda6 Sport starts at $24,000 before $920 destination charge ($965 in Alaska), for a total of $24,920. The only changes for next year are a new key fob likely copying the black and shiny metal unit from the Mazda3, and a new Signature badge likely in the form of the elemental "Sg" pulled from the CX-5 Signature model. The three Premium Paint choices carry over, with the same prices: Snowflake White Pearl Mica for $200, Machine Gray Metallic for $300, and Soul Red Crystal Metallic for $595. Prices of the other four trims run:

Mazda6 Touring $27,580

Mazda6 Grand Touring $30,620

Mazda6 Grand Touring Reserve $33,120

Mazda6 Signature $36,220

We're awaiting word on the arrival of all-wheel drive and the 2.2.-liter turbodiesel fitted to the CX-5. In the CX-5, that engine makes 168 horsepower and 290 pound-feet of torque. An AWD Mazda6 showed up in paperwork filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in January 2018, spy shots of a diesel-powered sedan followed in May that year, and Mazda mentioned the oil-burner again in April this year.

For the time being, power for the 2020 Mazda6 will continue to be sent to the rear axle through a six-speed automatic — Mazda eliminated the six-speed manual for the 2019 model year. The Sport, Touring, and Grand Touring trims come with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that makes 187 hp and 186 lb-ft. The Grand Touring Reserve and Signature raise that to a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 227 hp on 87 octane gas, or 250 hp on 93 octane, and 310 lb-ft.