The Mazda6 diesel is coming, too, Mazda promises (again)

As we noted our piece earlier today about the CX-5 diesel, we've been waiting for Mazda to bring its Skyactiv-D engines to market for years. Tripped up by an emissions certification nightmare that caused delays and resulted in lackluster power and fuel economy numbers, they're late to the party. In the CX-5 diesel, it's also a questionable proposition at almost $4,000 more than the much more powerful CX-5 Turbo. But today, Mazda's U.S. president confirmed to Autoblog that the diesel engine would make its way into the 6.
Like the CX-5, it'll only be offered with all-wheel drive and only on the top Signature trim level. Unlike the CX-5 diesel, which goes on sale in July, we don't know when the Skyactiv-D-powered 6 will go on sale. But it seems like later this year is a good bet. How much longer can Mazda wait, really, once the CX-5 diesel is on sale?
The diesel Mazda6 will use the same 2.2-liter engine as the CX-5. It'll probably offer the same power figures – 168 horsepower at 4,000 rpm and 290 pound-feet of torque from a low 2,000 rpm, with a 5,500-rpm redline. The fuel economy bonus for choosing a diesel over the turbocharged gas engine should roughly parallel the difference in the CX-5: about 5 mpg in the city and 3 mph on the highway. That said, we don't know the 6's EPA fuel economy numbers yet.
We expect the price premium to roughly parallel the CX-5 as well, so the diesel will likely be several thousand dollars more than the gas turbo engine in the same Signature trim.
These are educated guesses, of course, and when we have firmer numbers or solid estimates from Mazda we'll let you know.
