This week's special episode of the Autoblog Podcast is dedicated to green cars. In it, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder to talk about the past, present and future of the eco-friendly car scene. They start off by getting into where it all started: with hybrids. They ask whether the Toyota Prius is still the hybrid standard-bearer, and discuss the state of hybrids in a world where battery-electric vehicles garner much more attention. Then they move on to EVs, and try to predict when we'll begin to see significant EV volume. Of course, it wouldn't be a Green Episode if we didn't talk about Tesla, which made news this week by making a third-quarter profit. They take a little tangent into electric racing before getting into hydrogen. Many seem to dismiss it, but are they right to?

You'll hear us talk about some further reading in the episode. Scroll down past the rundown if you're interested in diving deeper into some of these topics, and let us know what you'd like to hear about in a future Green Episode of the Autoblog Podcast.

Autoblog Podcast #601



Get The Podcast

iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes

RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator

MP3 – Download the MP3 directly



Rundown

Is the Toyota Prius still the hybrid standard-bearer?

When really are we going to see significant EV volume?

What about hydrogen?

Tesla: Hunter or hunted?

Recommended Reading

Feedback

Email – Podcast@Autoblog.com

Review the show on iTunes



Related Video: