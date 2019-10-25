TOKYO — The 2019 Tokyo Motor Show was once again held at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center, but most of the sights inside were quite small. Most automakers were revealing production and concept cars smaller than the average Honda Civic. Electric cars, and even a fuel-cell car were also on stage, showcasing the future of automotive propulsion. Check out our galleries to see what Tokyo had to offer.
BMW Alpina B3 sedan - Alpina turns the BMW 3 Series into the B3 for the rest of the world
Daihatsu Copen GR - Toyota's Copen GR Sport is a tiny, racy roadster
Daihatsu concept cars - Daihatsu's four Tokyo Motor Show concepts bring the Waku Waku
Isuzu FLIR concept truck
Lexus LF-30 concept - Lexus LF-30 Electrified Concept announces the brand's entry in EVs
Mitsubishi MI-TECH concept - Mitsubishi Mi-Tech turbine-PHEV buggy blows the doors off our dreams
Nissan Ariya concept - Nissan Ariya crossover concept is a bolder new take on Nissan EVs
Nissan IMk concept - Nissan's sci-fi-chic IMk concept unveiled ahead of Tokyo debut
Subaru Levorg prototype - Subaru Levorg 'prototype' revealed, looking pretty production-ready
Subaru WRX STI EJ20 Final Edition - Subaru WRX STI EJ20 Final Edition a Japan-only goodbye
Suzuki Waku Spo and Hanare concepts - Suzuki brought a retro hybrid coupe and an autonomous van concept to Tokyo Motor Show
Suzuki Hustler concepts
Suzuki Every Combi concept
Toyota Mirai concept - 2021 Toyota Mirai goes from ugly duckling to graceful swan
Toyota E-Racer concept - Toyota e-Racer wants us to know autonomy can be thrilling, too