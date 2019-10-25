TOKYO — The 2019 Tokyo Motor Show was once again held at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center, but most of the sights inside were quite small. Most automakers were revealing production and concept cars smaller than the average Honda Civic. Electric cars, and even a fuel-cell car were also on stage, showcasing the future of automotive propulsion. Check out our galleries to see what Tokyo had to offer.

BMW Alpina B3 sedan - Alpina turns the BMW 3 Series into the B3 for the rest of the world