2019 Tokyo Motor Show Mega Photo Gallery | EVs and kei cars rule

All the sights from Tokyo Big Sight convention center

Oct 25th 2019 at 9:01AM

TOKYO — The 2019 Tokyo Motor Show was once again held at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center, but most of the sights inside were quite small. Most automakers were revealing production and concept cars smaller than the average Honda Civic. Electric cars, and even a fuel-cell car were also on stage, showcasing the future of automotive propulsion. Check out our galleries to see what Tokyo had to offer.

BMW Alpina B3 sedan - Alpina turns the BMW 3 Series into the B3 for the rest of the world

Daihatsu Copen GR - Toyota's Copen GR Sport is a tiny, racy roadster

Daihatsu concept cars - Daihatsu's four Tokyo Motor Show concepts bring the Waku Waku

Honda Fit - All-new, all-hybrid Honda Fit hits the Tokyo Motor Show stage

Isuzu FLIR concept truck

Lexus LF-30 concept - Lexus LF-30 Electrified Concept announces the brand's entry in EVs

Mazda MX-30 - Mazda MX-30 crossover is brand's first EV, with sporty, coupe-like looks

Mitsubishi MI-TECH concept - Mitsubishi Mi-Tech turbine-PHEV buggy blows the doors off our dreams

Nissan Ariya concept - Nissan Ariya crossover concept is a bolder new take on Nissan EVs

Nissan IMk concept - Nissan's sci-fi-chic IMk concept unveiled ahead of Tokyo debut

Subaru Levorg prototype - Subaru Levorg 'prototype' revealed, looking pretty production-ready

Subaru WRX STI EJ20 Final Edition - Subaru WRX STI EJ20 Final Edition a Japan-only goodbye

Suzuki Waku Spo and Hanare concepts - Suzuki brought a retro hybrid coupe and an autonomous van concept to Tokyo Motor Show

Suzuki Hustler concepts

Suzuki Every Combi concept

Toyota Mirai concept - 2021 Toyota Mirai goes from ugly duckling to graceful swan

Toyota E-Racer concept - Toyota e-Racer wants us to know autonomy can be thrilling, too

