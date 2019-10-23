Add a gargantuan wing and a large splitter to the list of things seen on a Tesla Model S testing on the Nürburgring. We brought you photos of a huge diffuser on a blue Model S the other day, but this ups the aero ante even further. Just look at it!

All we can do is estimate, but the wing looks like it's close to Viper ACR territory. The race car Viper’s wing may be a touch larger by some dimensions, but we bet Tesla’s isn’t far off. You’ll notice the rear lip spoiler lost its clear extension on the car with the huge wing, but it retains the diffuser.

Up front we have the low-hanging extended splitter in clear view. This splitter actually hangs a good bit out in front of the bumper. That’s fine for racing purposes, but it’s also a parking disaster waiting to happen. Just ask any supercar owner about their life trying to protect their several-thousand-dollar carbon fiber front splitter. Our roads and parking lots aren’t always very friendly to low cars, and these Teslas have been lowered to what looks like the absolute minimum ride height. Several photos show body parts mere centimeters from the ground. The front fenders on the cars seen here are still sporting the massive holes we saw before, as well

Some pictures of a wing-less Model S also show us the EV company is still testing multiple configurations. This car features the clear spoiler extension and front splitter, but it still looks pretty darn racy. Which Model S do you prefer: Wing? Or no wing? Either way, the electric car is looking more like a dedicated race car with each trip out to the Nürburgring, and not like a vehicle gunning for what is a production-car record.

UPDATE: Elon Musk has tweeted about the giant wing: