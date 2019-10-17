Ford says it will bring more than 50 customized vehicles to SEMA, including many tricked-out versions of its all-new 2020 Escape and Explorer SUVs, in ways that aren’t always about pure performance. Ford, which says it will have the largest OEM exhibits at the annual show, offered a preview of a few models, below.

LGE-CTS Motorsports Urban Ford Escape

Designed for the urban dweller looking to head to the hills, this Escape is given Eibach lowering springs and 20-inch gold wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich tires, with the gold-trim-and-black motif repeated on the grille, hood and along the shoulders. It features a custom Borla cat-back exhaust and a throttle control system to add some growl to the normally unassuming 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder. It also gets a Ford roof rack with Yakima mounts, a custom leather interior and accessories for audio products by Scosche.

Air Design USA Ford Escape Sport Hybrid

Black and white is the theme here, with a two-tone paint job, custom 20-inch wheels with Pirelli tires, black fender flares and door rocker moldings and silver skid plates. Inside, we’re told there’s a Ford Accessories cargo organizer, cargo mat and floor liners. Oh, and a portable refrigerator, because performance?

MAD Industries Ford Escape

For the murdered-out enthusiast who also enjoys mixing it up on singletrack, this Escape comes with 21-inch wheels with Michelin tires and Eibach Pro Kit lowering springs. It’s bathed in custom BASF RM paint, Ford Accessories roof rack crossbars and a Yakima bike carrier. Inside, there’s an ultra-suede headliner, matte gray custom trim and a Rockford Fosgate sound system.

Blood Type Racing Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid

Glenview, Illinois-based Blood Type Racing tricks out an Explorer Limited Hybrid with a half-inch suspension leveling kit, a Ford Performance skid plate and 20-inch black chrome wheels wrapped in Yoyo Tires and lots of black chrome, including on the grille, lower door moldings and rear bumper accents. There’s also a Borla cat-black exhaust with black chrome tips to modify the sound of the 3.3-liter hybrid V6. Inside, there’s a rear-seat entertainment system by Voxx.

CGS Performance Products Ford Explorer ST

The Explorer goes sleek in gray paint by Sikkens, and CGS adds massive 24-inch Savini wheels with Pirelli tires and cat-black Borla exhaust with carbon-fiber tips. Dig the red accent roof line and side skirts, a color also echoed in the (Brembo?) brakes. Inside, there’s a custom leather treatment.

Good Boy Daisy LifeStyle Ford Expedition Limited MAX

This one appears to be purpose-built for a traveling band that wants to livestream their performances from inside the vehicle. So there are cameras and mics and even a digital mixer for recording and sharing.

As for the rest, there’s a Nappa leather interior, a Whipple EcoBoost Stage 1 induction kit and Borla touring exhaust. The Forgiato wheels are 24 inches, and the electric blue paint is from Relic Works.

MAD Industries Ford Expedition Stealth

All black with red accents on the grille surrounds, shoulders and spokes, this 2019 Expedition appears to be perfect for the horsepower junkie who’s also into granola (they exist, right?). It gets a Whipple EcoBoost air induction system and a coilover suspension, plus 22-inch monoblock wheels with Nitto Ridge Grappler tires, high-performance rotors and ceramic brake pads. Up top is a 50-inch light bar and series spreader white halogen lights, plus a Yakima SkyRise rooftop tent.

SEMA descends on Las Vegas Nov. 5-8.