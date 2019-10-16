Fiat Chrysler earlier this year brought back the old Warlock name from its Mopar division as a special edition for the Ram 1500 pickup truck. Now, the company is trotting out a new appearance package to go with the Classic Warlock.

It’s called the Mojave Sand Package, and it adds a sport performance hood, 20-inch aluminum wheels painted black and the namesake exterior color. That pairs with the Warlock package, which is based on the Ram 1500 Classic and brings the R-A-M logo bluntly displayed on the heavy black grille, powder-coated bumpers front and rear, Warlock decals on the sides of the bed and a one-inch lift over the factory version. It’s available on the quad cab or crew cab models and comes with a choice of engines: either the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, which makes 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque, or the 5.7-liter Hemi V8, which puts out 395 hp and 410 lb-ft.

Warlock, of course, harkens to the custom version of the old Dodge pickup that was built from 1976 to 1979, having been introduced following positive public response to a truck originally designed as an auto show concept. It had chrome-plated running boards, oak sideboards and gold striping, wheels and upholstery.