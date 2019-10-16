Fiat Chrysler earlier this year brought back the old Warlock name from its Mopar division as a special edition for the Ram 1500 pickup truck. Now, the company is trotting out a new appearance package to go with the Classic Warlock.
It’s called the Mojave Sand Package, and it adds a sport performance hood, 20-inch aluminum wheels painted black and the namesake exterior color. That pairs with the Warlock package, which is based on the Ram 1500 Classic and brings the R-A-M logo bluntly displayed on the heavy black grille, powder-coated bumpers front and rear, Warlock decals on the sides of the bed and a one-inch lift over the factory version. It’s available on the quad cab or crew cab models and comes with a choice of engines: either the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, which makes 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque, or the 5.7-liter Hemi V8, which puts out 395 hp and 410 lb-ft.
Warlock, of course, harkens to the custom version of the old Dodge pickup that was built from 1976 to 1979, having been introduced following positive public response to a truck originally designed as an auto show concept. It had chrome-plated running boards, oak sideboards and gold striping, wheels and upholstery.
None of those features make it to the modern Warlock, unfortunately, but it does provide some value for truck lovers. The Mojave Sand Package adds to 10 color options on the Classic Warlock. All versions go on sale late in the third quarter starting at $37,040, including the $1,695 destination fee.