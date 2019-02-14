2019 Ram 1500 Warlock revives retro name without retro design

Few car companies have a history as rich and fun as Mopar, and few companies take advantage of it like Fiat Chrysler. Bringing back fantastic colors such as Sublime, or exciting models such as Power Wagon, FCA is an ace at retro vehicles. Well, it is most of the time. Then there are things like the 2019 Ram 1500 Warlock.
But before we dig into the new one, we need to talk about the original, which was a trim introduced in 1976 on Dodge's old full-size truck. It was part of a line of pre-customized Dodges called "Adult Toys" (we're not making that up). The Macho Power Wagon was one of them, and the modern Power Wagon's stripes come from that truck. The Warlock was likewise a pre-customized truck that came with gold pinstripes, wheels and upholstery, bucket seats and oak bed rails. It was also available with a six- or eight-cylinder engine and two- or four-wheel drive.
The new Warlock does fit some of the original's spirit, since it's customized from the factory. It has a one-inch lift over the stock truck, powder-coated bumpers, fender flares, 20-inch wheels and decals aplenty. It's even available with six or eight cylinders and rear- or four-wheel drive. But our two main problems are that this doesn't look any different than other special Ram models, and nothing about it references the old Warlock. As for the first problem, we've seen all the parts and most of the stickers on this truck before, especially on the Rebel that has the same lights, grille, bumpers and fender flares. And for the second, this was a big missed opportunity to try out some cool retro touches, such as the gold wheels and pinstripes. A custom interior would have been especially nice. The new Warlock has just the plain "Diesel Gray" interior found on most basic Rams. And this is all without something unique like the original's wood bed rails.
There is an upside to all of this, though, and it's that the Warlock offers truck buyers a way to get a new Rebel-style Ram for a lot less than the real thing. The Rebel trim no longer exists on the Ram 1500 Classic (what the Warlock is based on), and it starts at $46,635. The Warlock starts at just $37,040 with two-wheel drive and the standard V6. Buyers can also add a V8 and four-wheel drive as options. So the Warlock isn't a great Warlock, but it's a solid budget Rebel.
