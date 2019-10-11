Audi teased a camouflaged Sportback variant of the 2020 Audi E-Tron earlier this year. We expected we would see the car uncovered pretty soon after, but one of our spy photographers has caught it undisguised before Audi could reveal it.

It looks pretty much the way we expected. The upright rear of the E-Tron has been exchanged for a sloping fastback. The greenhouse looks quite a bit like the Audi A7 with a large rear quarter window. It also has fairly prominent roof rails that help maintain the E-Tron's crossover image. Everything south of the window line looks to be carry-over from the regular E-Tron.

Mechanically, the E-Tron Sportback should be identical to the traditional hatchback version. That means two electric motors, one at each end, making 355 horsepower and 414 pound-feet of torque. Range will probably be close to the current model's 204 miles. We expect the official unveiling of the Sportback to come by the end of the year, possibly at the LA Auto Show.