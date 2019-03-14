Audi outlines upcoming model launches, focuses on performance and electrification

Audi has a busy 2019 planned, with the launches of new cars that span the gamut from core models to performance and electrified variants. Of the core models, we'll be seeing a redesigned Audi A4 and Audi Q7, and the Q3 will get a Sportback iteration. The latter we've seen in spy photos, though we initially thought it would be called the Q4 to match the naming pattern established by the A5 and A7 Sportbacks.
On the performance side, Audi says it will launch nine S models, and four will be R or RS models. The company only revealed three specific models, the RS6, RS7 and RS Q3. We can extrapolate that there will be S versions of each of those models, too, solving the mystery of three of the nine S models. We're really curious what the R model will be. Perhaps it will be a successor or special edition of the R8?
Then there are Audi's electrified models. The company already revealed four of them in the form of A6, A7, A8 and Q5 plug-in hybrid variants. Later in the year we'll get a Sportback version of the Audi E-Tron crossover. China will get an exclusive plug-in hybrid version of the Q2 L crossover.
Audi gave additional details about its electrified car plans into next year and farther down the road. It said it will have 12 electrified models available by the end of next year, with plans to hit 30 by 2025. One of those models will be the production Q4 E-Tron, which was previewed at Geneva this year, and will go on sale in 2020.
