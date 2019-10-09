We told you the used Ford GTs were coming a few months back. They did (we weren’t lying), and they’re still hitting auction blocks at a steady rate. This past weekend saw another 2017 Ford GT ‘66 Heritage Edition sell for $1.54 million at Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas, which is actually a fair bit more than the last one of those to sell publicly. Monterey Car Week saw a practically untouched example of the ‘66 Heritage Edition sell for just $1.05 million with Bonhams. The Bonhams car had 120 miles on the odometer, while this latest Barrett-Jackson GT had only 30 miles.

The $1.54 million auction result is nearing the highest price of a GT we’ve seen. John Cena’s infamous GT only peaked at $1.4 million in its many transactions, and another controversial Mecum sale saw a GT go for $1.65 million. The highest transaction price of all came via a charity auction that was actually sanctioned by Ford. That auction saw a GT Heritage Edition (different than the ‘66 Heritage Edition) go for a whopping $2.5 million. Unless there’s another GT charity auction, we don’t expect anyone to top that number. That GT was sold before any of the others were legally allowed to be, so it garnered even more attention.

RM Sotheby’s is one of the other auction houses that had a 2017 Ford GT pass under its roof during Monterey Car Week, selling for a respectable $1.24 million. This was a run-of-the-mill, orange GT with just 400 miles on it. Now that we’re past the excitement of Pebble Beach and Monterey, it’ll be intriguing to watch GT values over the course of the next year. With the most recent GT just about tripling in value, we wouldn’t be surprised to see even more folks test the waters. It’s worth mentioning that the longer folks wait to sell them, the more GTs will free up on the used market. As of now they’re still rather scarce out there, but we’ll soon see if basic supply-and-demand rules apply to Ford’s supercar.