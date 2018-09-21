The saga of the 2017 Ford GT that was famously and briefly owned by John Cena and subject to a lawsuit from Ford over flipping the car for a profit has become the automotive equivalent of a hot potato, heading once again to the auction block, this time in Dallas at Mecum in October.
We last heard about this GT, which is stamped with the VIN number 77 for the year of Cena's birth, last month when the wealthy California farmer who had bought it from Cena put it up for auction. Auctioneer Russo and Steele confirmed the supercar sold for $1.4 million during its Monterey Car Week auction on Aug. 25. Since then, if records are accurate, its third owner has put exactly 1 mile on the odometer, which now reads 626 miles.
It's not clear what the minimum bid is for the upcoming Dallas auction, which takes place Oct. 3-6. Autoblog left a message Friday with a Mecum spokeswoman.
Ford sued Cena late last year for flipping the car for a profit shortly after he bought it for $466,376.50, citing its clause barring any sale of the first 500 models for two years. The two sides later settled the case for an undisclosed amount.
The infamous Liquid Blue GT comes with a mid-mounted twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 rated at 647 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque, with a top speed of 216 mph. It has a carbon fiber monocoque with an integrated steel roll cage and an aluminum substructure.
A Russo and Steele spokesman said the firm had to ensure it was free and clear of any litigation prior to its sale at Monterey last month, so the latest seller might be eager to flip it before that 2-year window expires and the other Ford GTs begin hitting the market.
