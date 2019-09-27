With a truck plant in San Antonio, Toyota has home-field interest in introducing new products at the Texas State Fair. Last year the automaker debuted cosmetic makeovers known as the 4Runner Nightshade Edition and SX versions of the Tundra and Tacoma. This year we get the 4Runner Venture Edition, which is a 4Runner TRD Off-Road Premium with a mostly cosmetic makeover. Toyota pitches the rig as having "more utility and style," the utility bit coming primarily from a standard Yakima Megawarrior roof rack and crossbars. The tray, 4.3 feet long, 4 feet wide, and 6.5 inches deep, was designed to "round out your large lifestyle" if you have "an XL car, XL friends, or both."

The exterior changes are down to blacked-out Toyota and 4Runner logos, side mirrors, door handles and rear spoiler, and 17-inch gunmetal TRD wheels. Also notice the omission of TRD badging on the sheetmetal. Inside, Softex-trimmed power and heated front seats with "TRD" seared into the headrests keep adventurers warm and posture-perfect. Standard all-weather floor mats and a rear cargo mat keep the floor of the vehicle picture perfect, and Toyota will offer a sliding rear cargo deck for escapes that are too XL for that roof rack.

Being based on the TRD Premium, off-road mechanicals like a part-time four-wheel drive, a two-speed transfer case, and a locking rear differential come standard on a truck we called "as charming and trustworthy as ever" once you've left the pavement.

The 4Runner Venture Edition can be ordered right now, the only potential obstacle for it to hang up on being the price: $45,405 including destination. That's $1,815 beyond the TRD Premium. The Megawarrior rack is $450 from Yakima, and premium all-weather floor mats would only be a few hundred more. But for those averse to assembly work, the Venture Edition is there.